One more Mercury actor boards Superstar Rajinikanth's next

Promising director Karthik Subbaraj is packing the cast of his ongoing film with Superstar Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, with a lot of young actors like Bobby Simhaa, Sananth, and Megha Akash. The latest addition to the cast of this film is Deepak Paramesh, who was recently seen in the director’s silent thriller Mercury. He was also a part of Aviyal, Unakkenna Venum Sollu, and Burma. Whether these young male actors would be playing Rajini’s children, is open to speculation. In fact, apart from Vijay Sethupathi, none of the other cast members have been officially announced.

This as yet untitled film, is being planned as a Pongal or summer release next year. Sun Pictures is producing it on a grand scale. Anirudh is in charge of the music while Tirru is handling the camera.

After the disappointing box-office showing of Kaala, Rajini fans are expecting a full-blown treat from this film. Karthik Subbaraj, being a hardcore Rajini fan himself, can be expected to cater to the large mass of Rajini fans while also dishing out a new-age film true to his style. Rajini’s pair in this film is yet to be revealed and there are a lot of rumors on the same; Simran’s name is prominently doing the rounds.