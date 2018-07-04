One more summer hit on cards for Superstar Mahesh Babu?

After reeling under the weight of back to back flops (Aagadu, Brahmotsavam, and Spyder), Superstar Mahesh Babu bounced back with his summer release Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), directed by Koratala Siva and produced by DVV Danayya. The film grossed more than Rs. 160 crore worldwide with a share of more than Rs. 95 crore. Had it not been for Rangasthalam’s record-shattering blockbuster run, BAN could’ve collected even better. Both the films released within three weeks of one another, with the Ramcharan starrer opening the summer in extraordinary style. Mahesh Babu played a chief minister in BAN, which entertained the masses in a big way. The film also did well in the USA, Karnataka, and TN.

Mahesh is now sporting a light beard for his next film (25th) to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Pooja Hegde is his onscreen pair in this film. The makers have now announced their release plans. They are targeting April 5, 2019, ahead of Ugadi as their release date. It’ll be peak summer, which is seen as an ideal time for the family audiences to frequent theaters. Mahesh fans are celebrating this announcement with the hashtag #SSMB25onApril5th.

Will Mahesh repeat his handsome BAN success story next summer? Let’s wait and watch.