Payal Ghosh, Gowri Munjal, Neha Sharma - these Tollywood actresses came, saw but didn't conquer

Just like the Hindi film industry, Telugu cinema too has seen several performers do exceptionally well in their debut film. And that was it. Any film they signed after that went on to be a huge disappointment.

Besides their opening act, their films failed to impress the masses. Here’s a list of one-hit wonders of the Telugu cinema.

Neha Sharma

Neha made her debut opposite Ram Charan in Chirutha (2007). Her work was appreciated by many and everyone thought that she is going to be the next big thing. She was under the spotlight for some time, basking in the success of the film. She then went on to star in Kurradu alongside Varun Sandesh but the film tanked at the box office. Post that she tried her luck with Hindi films like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tum Bin 2, Kya Super Cool Hai Hum, but she couldn't really make a mark.

Shamlee

Shamlee started working in 1989 as a child artist. In fact, Anjali, her 1990 film got her a National Award for the Best Child Artist. As an actress, she made her debut with Oye! in 2009. The film was an instant hit and Shamlee would forever be known as the girl who won the hearts of many. That could well have been the last we heard of her. Shamlee disappeared from Tollywood after her brief brush with fame. After a long hiatus, she has been roped in for playing the lead role in Ammammagarillu with Naga Shaurya’s next.

Anshu Ambani

Anshu Ambani (better known as Maheswari from Manmadhudu) starred opposite Prabhas in Raghavendra. Reportedly, she had little interest in acting and was picked for the role because of her managerial skills. She decided to leave Tollywood for good after the film Missamma, in which she had a guest appearance. She is now married to a man named Sachin and they have a child together. She also owns an apparel label.

Gowri Munjal

In 2005, Gowri Munjal starred in VV Vinayak’s action entertainer Bunny as Mahalakshmi Somaraju, a college-goer who falls in love with Allu Arjun's Bunny. The Telugu film, which marked the debut for Gowli was a huge hit. While she acted in several films, including Gopi - Goda Meedha Pilli, Bhookailas, Kausalya Supraja Rama and Bangaru Babu after that, none of them were as successful as Bunny or Shree Krishna 2006.

Payal Ghosh

Payal had very little experience in acting when she made her Tollywood debut alongside Manchu Manoj in Pranayam in 2009, but she managed to impress the audience. Post Pranayam, she made a few appearances in films such as Oosaravelli and Mr. Rascal, but then decided to call it quits soon.