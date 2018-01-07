PETA seeks Rajinikanth’s help to prevent mass goat slaughter

International animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) sent a request to superstar Rajinikanth seeking his intervention to restrain his fans from slaughtering goats in a bid to celebrate their idol’s entry into political.

“We congratulate you for your reported decision to launch a political party as further advancement of your already illustrious, impressive career. The power you already hold can help make a positive difference to the lives of all living beings, and we are therefore writing to respectfully request that you use it now to stop the planned slaughter of goats in your name,” said a statement from PETA.

According to PETA, their office has been flooded with calls from upset members of the public who learnt that Rajini’s fans intended to kill goats to eat at Alagarkoil in Madurai in his name after his decision to launch a political party on 7th January 2018.

“The plan of your fans to kill goats in a temple is cruel and an apparent violation of Indian laws. Goats who are killed are usually transported and handled roughly and hacked at with dull knives in full view of their terrified companions. It is illegal to slaughter animals anywhere other than a licensed slaughterhouse under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Slaughter House) Rules, 2001,” the statement added.

It further said that a temple is where people worship and thank God for life is not a slaughterhouse. In order to emphasise its point, the statement also quoted a number of Indian laws that prevent animals from being mistreated.​

Rajinikanth’s office has not given an official reply to PETA on the request made.