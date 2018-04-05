Prince Mahesh Babu nails a dapper look in the latest poster of Bharat Ane Nenu

Prince Mahesh Babu had got something really exciting for his die-hard fans. The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu recently dropped a brand new poster of the movie. Mahesh can be seen sporting a classy and formal look with his trademark charm. The makers have also announced the release of a new song – Vachaadayyo Saami. The song is slated to release this evening.

భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ

3 days to go! pic.twitter.com/UIBhbVOuyf — DVV Entertainment (@DVVEnts) April 4, 2018

For the uninitiated, Bharat Ane Nenu is an upcoming political drama which has been directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Bollywood girl Kiara Advani and the fresh pairing has already grabbed attention of Prince’s fans. Speaking of her experience, Kiara gad earlier told an entertainment portal, “He is a highly focused person and that is something I like about him. His dedication to his work is praiseworthy. He comes to the set without any baggage of being a star and makes everyone feel comfortable. He is grounded and that makes it very easy to work with him. When I was working with him, things just seemed so organic and I never felt any nervousness.”

This is for the first time Mahesh Babu will be playing the role of a Chief Minister in his career. The makers have planned for a grand audio launch on April 7, 2018, where Jr NTR will reportedly grace the event. Recently, the makers released the first song 'I Don’t Know', which has been sung by Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The song marks Farhan’s singing debut in Telugu, and is already a hit. It has clocked more than 3 million views on YouTube. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who has composed the music for the film usually never disappoints his fans and keeps coming up with something new and fresh.

Bharat Ane Nenu is slated to hit the screens on April 20.