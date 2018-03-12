Priya Prakash Varrier is internet’s latest sensation

Social media went crazy on Monday, February 12 with viral photos of Priya Prakash Varrier. A film clip of the young actress winking was shared multiple times. It has resulted in the creation of several memes. The hashtag PriyaPrakashVarrier has been trending all day on Twitter. The actress seems to have joined the social media site just over the weekend and has an unverified account.

Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. 🙏 😉 #MondayMotivation #PriyaPrakashVarrier pic.twitter.com/vKLLQKiho2 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@ppriyavarrier) February 12, 2018

Priya could not believe that social media would be abuzz with her. Priya makes her debut in the film from which the clip is shared. More specifically, it is from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

She turned into a sensation overnight with the release of a teaser clip of Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love. In the clip, the Priya can be seen wearing a school uniform, winking at another student, who just like social media, is in splits. Her expressions seem to have taken internet by the storm. Manikya Malaraya Poovi is composed by Shaan Rahman.

Twitter instantly came up with new hashtags such as #newnationalcrush. Oru Adaar Love is a Malayalam-language film which stars newcomers in the lead roles and is directed by Omar Lulu. Oru Adaar Love is scheduled to release on March 3.

Dear boys!

"Those who are obsessed with Priya's smile"



Ye bhul jaten hain, agar Priya ke samne ek charming boy, fabulous expression nahi deta, to uski smile itni adorable kese hoti?



Moral: learn how to make a girl smile.😊#PriyaPrakashVarrier — Tweetberry (@Tweetberry_) February 12, 2018

Priya Prakash went to Vimala College in Thrissur and loves to hang out with her friends. She’s also a trained Mohiniyattam dancer. ​