Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas on annual spiritual pilgrimage

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has left for the Himalayas for 15 days on his annual spiritual pilgrimage. He refused to mention anything else to the reporters. Of late the actor has been visiting the Himalayas to meet spiritual leaders. This trip comes after his announcement on December 31 about his plans to enter politics.

Whenever asked about his political plans, Rajini had often mentioned about a new line of ‘spiritual politics’. He and his yet to be named party are supposed to contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly poll that are due in 2021.

A few days back, the 67-year-old who is yet to announce his party’s name, had reminded people of the legacy of the AIADMK founder, the late MG Ramachandran and vowed that he is sure to provide a good administration like the former film star.

Rajinikanth had on several occasions mentioned that Tamil Nadu is facing a leadership vacuum and that he planned to enter politics to fill up that void. He had also mentioned that his ‘spiritual governance’ will have no discrimination against caste and creed.

Rajinikanth was recently present at an event at a Chennai based college after his former co-star, Kamal Haasan launched his new political party called Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai.

Rajini is currently awaiting the release of two films this year. The first being 'Kaala a Karikalan' on April 27, followed by 2.0, directed by Shankar, which also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.