Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu and other Tollywood celebs’ first tweets - were they as awkward as ours?

All of us have made awkward debuts on the internet. While we could afford to be stupid, unfortunately, our celebrities cannot do that, because of us all watching and every act of their being under the scanner. So we thought why not go back and check the first tweets of some Tollywood celebs, to see if they were as embarrassing as our first tweet. Check out the first words written by your favourite celebs at the start of their Twitter journey.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was basically all of us. Didn't we have incorrect spellings and unnecessary ellipsis in our first post on Facebook? You would be lying if you said no. But the good thing is that he liked the food at the hotel.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan made his Twitter debut on the first day of 2015. A perfect date to start a new journey.

Rajinikanth

It was almost unbelievable when it was announced that Rajinikanth would be making his Twitter debut. It is only after he did in 2014, we believed it and as for the fans, they lost their collective shit, just like they do during the release of his films.

Kamal Haasan

Not just his films, his tweets are also unique and patriotic. He entered Twitter with video of him singing our national anthem. That says it all.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s first tweet was about an upcoming project with producer Dil Raju and actor Prakash Raj. Though the title was not fixed when he tweeted it first, many figured it was about Gaganam. Also, the actor thanked Gautam Menon and AR Rahman for the success of Yem Maya Chesave.

Jr NTR

Jr.NTR, in his first tweet, expressed his grief over the death of noted lyricist Sri Veturi Garu.

Vijay Devakonda

Vijay Devarakonda, carried his Arjun Reddy swag in his very first tweet. The tweet is a GIF of him doing the iconic hand movement from Arjun Reddy movie. The sassy tweet was a strong reply to all the fake accounts that existed in his name before he made his Twitter debut.

Allu Arjun

The way Allu Arjun entered Twitter was full of swag. He tweeted an intro video with Chal Chalo song from S/o Satyamurthy.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal stepped into Twitter with a poster from the film Brahmotsavam.Seems like stars are no different from us, only that their mistakes are a little more unpardonable than ours.