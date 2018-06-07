Rajinikanth's Kaala LEAKS online, but there is a twist

Rajinikanth‘s much-awaited film, Kaala has finally hit the theatres today (June 7). Fans were desperately waiting for this day, so it doesn't come as a surprise that they braved the rain and saw the first day, first show of Kaala at 4 am. However, a set of people got so excited that they tried leaking the full movie online. The famous pirate site – Tamil Rockers have uploaded a few portions of Kaala in multiple video qualities on their site. Apparently, the full movie too has made its way to the internet. However, before you quickly move to the new tab to search for it and download it, let us tell you that it will be a waste of time as these are the fake versions.

Tamil Rockers is known to leak the big films on their website. However, this time around they didn't succeed and hence they posted the fake links to get the attention of the people. Although some eager people are getting fooled and demanding the links online, and sadly some of them are hardcore Rajinikanth fans. Check out some of the tweets right here:

#tamilrockers send me the new link — Mercy mano (@Mercymano1) May 29, 2018

#Kaala already on #TamilRockers, apparently. Not posting URL cause I don't want to direct people to a pirated copy even as the film's running. pic.twitter.com/28wjKb0UZc — Deepu (@deepusebastian) June 7, 2018

Anyway, Kaala has started on a super amazing note as the morning shows are running houseful. But then this isn't surprising, right? We know the power of Rajinkanth. The reviews have been positive too and we can expect it to earn a crazy amount of money at the domestic and the international box office.

Apart from Rajinkanth, Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by actor-filmmaker and Rajinikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush.