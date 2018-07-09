Rajinikanth's Kaala producers thrash 'loss' reports

A leading Tamil news channel Pudhiya Thalaimurai recently carried a news report in its website stating that Rajinikanth's Kaala was a huge loss venture for all concerned and that producer Dhanush had agreed to refund money to the tune of 40 CR to the trade people who were affected. The article also stated that veteran producer Kalaipuli Thanu would arrange to pay the aforementioned money in return for Dhanush's dates to do 3 films in his banner V Creations. Few other websites have also been reporting that Kaala hasn't performed in line with the big expectations, based on box-office facts and figures. Rajini fans were naturally worried about reading these reports.

Kaala's production banner, Wunderbar Films, tweeted on Saturday that such reports claiming losses were baseless.

"We would like to dispel rumors run in few articles on #Kaala. Contrary to it, #Kaala is a successful and profitable project for Wunderbar Films and we thank Superstar for the opportunity given to us. We also thank the audience for the positive response given to the film," read the tweet.

This tweet brought relief to fans of the Superstar who were quick to trend the news with the hashtag #KaalaSuccessfulAndProfitable. So, what do you think of this tweet from Wunderbar?