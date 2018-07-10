Ram Charan at 100 days celebration: I feel blessed to have done Rangasthalam

The Ram Charan - Samantha - Aadhi starrer Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar, recently completed 100 days in theatres. The film had a phenomenal blockbuster run and completed 100 days in quite a few theatres across the state. With a worldwide gross of 215 crore, it's the 3rd highest Telugu grosser ever, after Baahubali 2 and Baahubali 1.

To celebrate such a grand success, the team held an event on Sunday. Most of the core crew members, except Samantha and Aadhi, attended this success meet.

Charan was elated celebration event and said, "This success is due to one man's powerful thought and one man's dream. Sukumar's writing laid the foundation for this blockbuster. It's all about his ideas. I will forever be indebted to him for this massive success. If the distributors and exhibitors associated with my film are happy, then I have every reason to feel happy too. I feel blessed to have bagged Rangasthalam. "

Ram Charan is now shooting for his 12th film being directed by Boyapati Srinu; Kiara Advani is his co-star in this commercial mass entertainer. Charan will then move on to the SS Rajamouli cracker, where NTR will be his co-star. He is also expected to reunite with Sukumar once he is done with these two films.