Ram Charan says he's following Ayyappa Swamy deeksha for a decade now. Here's everything you need to know about the practice

Not many of us knew about the spiritual side of actor Ram Charan, until he spoke about it. While talking to a leading publication, he revealed he had been following the Ayyappa Swamy deeksha for a decade now. Actors usually lead a life driven by unpredictable and hectic schedules. It’s rather stressful to say the least. Ram says that the 45 days of 'pure living' help his well-being.

“I am religious and spiritual. I have been doing it (Ayyappa deeksha) for the past 10 years. It’s just like a detox holiday. The Deeksha is 45 days of pure living, which is good for me. As an actor, I am exposed to a lot of stress, unhealthy food, uncertain itineraries, and chaotic schedules. This Deeksha gives me the inner strength to cope with difficulties,” he said.

Intrigued, we crawled the internet to know more about the deeksha and found out that it is particularly practiced by the followers of Swamy Ayyappan (the son of Shiva and Mohini). Anyone willing to follow the deeksha must do so for a minimum of 41 days.

During the deeksha, one has to wake up at 4 a.m, known as Brahma Muhurta. A devotee has to perform two pujas, one before sunrise and one after sunset. A Swamy has to bring significant changes to his lifestyle during this period. He will not be allowed to consume non-vegetarian food or food cooked with onion or garlic. Street food too is a strict no, no. Spicy food is categorized as Rajasik which can trigger negative emotions including hatred. Meats like lamb, pork and beef are called Tamasik food that are considered to make you lazy. Instead, the light or Satvik food is suggested.

During this phase, one can't make use of footwear as a direct contact with soil is preferred. Oiling or cutting of hair is prohibited. Cutting nails or shaving is also not allowed. Swamys are asked to take two head baths in a day and only consume food prepared by self or a fellow swamys. Emotions like ego, anger and irritation have to be kept away.

These are a few of the many rules a Swamy follows during a deeksha. It is claimed that each rule has a legit explanation and benefits both the human body and mind.

For an actor who otherwise takes great care of his lifestyle, this is quite a change for Charan don't you think?