Ram Charan thanks Japan for Magadheera's super success

Before Baahubali became the shining example of SS Rajamouli's capabilities as a filmmaker, Magadheera was the magnum opus that had enthralled all and sundry. It's ironic then that after ten years of it hit screens in India, the Ram Charan starrer has now found a release to packed houses in Japan. All thanks to the fanbase that Baahubali's release has created for Rajamouli's films. The film collected a total of $25K in the first weekend. Ram Charan, who has gone on to become a huge star after rising to fame with the film, is extremely thrilled with the response. To thank the fans in Japan, he posted this message.

The film has gone on to become the talk of the town in the country, with many chocolates and cookies carrying the name Magadheera on their wrappers. Undoubtedly, the team is pleasantly surprised by how the film is exciting after all these years, for a new set of audiences. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana posted this on her Twitter page.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his new film with director Boyapati Srinu, who is known for his violent action entertainers. The film has Kiara Advani playing the lead heroine, with Tamil actor Prashanth in an important role. The yet-to-be-titled project will take a worldwide release for summer next year.