Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam breaks Baahubali 2 record. Deets Inside

Tollywood star Ram Charan’s latest release Rangasthalam is making records at the box-office since its release. The film which released five weeks ago continues to strong run in some places and has minted a record-breaking collection in certain parts.

While in its long run, the Ram Charan starrer film has broken almost a decade-long record collection of not one but two actors. The film broke record collection of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri. The film has also surpassed Prabhas starred Baahubali 2 collection in a few areas.

The film collected 27.70 crore in Nizam, 17.25 crore in Ceded, 13.40 crore in Uttarandhra, 8.55 crore in Guntur, 8.20 crore in East, 7.20 crore in Krishna, 6.35 crore in West, 3.57 crore in Nellore. Reportedly, after dominating the Indian box-office, the makers are also planning to release the film in China, which will only further add to the film’s collection.

Rangasthalam is a period drama set against the rural backdrop of the Godavari belt in the 1980s. The story revolves around a person who avenges a politician for killing his brother. The film stars Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj in the leading roles. Critics have hailed this film, stating that Ram Charan’s performance in the film could well be his career best.