Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to be taken off theatres in Tamil Nadu

The Telugu Film Producer Council (TFCP) announced that the screening of Telugu films in Tamil Nadu will be stopped from Sunday onwards. This comes as a major setback for the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam which will not be screened from next week in the state. The film was released on March 30 and is reportedly running successfully all across the world. Rangasthalam will not be screened in Tamil Nadu because of the ongoing strike that opposes the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) that is collected by the Digital Services Providers per film. Ramesh Bala, an industry analyst, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Following the Tamil producers, Tollywood producers too have come up in support of taking their films off the theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Telugu Film Producers Council also said that no new Telugu films will be released in the state from Sunday onwards.

In view of respect to the ongoing efforts of TFPC, Telugu film Producer Council has announced that the screening of Telugu movies in Tamil Nadu will be stopped from coming Sunday including blockbuster #Rangasthalam.



The scenario gets bigger with unity now among producers.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, high budget films including Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starred 2.0, Kaala and Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 are yet to release.

The Sukumar directed Rangasthalam has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars prominent actors such as Samantha Akkineni, Aadi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. Released last Friday, the film had a great start and is reportedly doing a good job in the US and Australia as well. By Sunday, April 1 the film had entered the $2 million range in the US, reports FT.