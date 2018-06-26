Renu Desai gets engaged, ex-hubby Pawan Kalyan is happy for her

Telugu superstar, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai is now engaged. The model-turned-actress has shared moments from her engagement on the social media but has kept the identity of her fiancé a secret. The ceremony that took place over the weekend was attended by her children Akira Nandan, 14, and daughter Aadhya, 8. And while her decision hasn't gone down too well with Kalyan fans, Pawan has nothing but good wishes for the mother of his two kids.

My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness.I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 26, 2018

Kalyan and Renu were in a live-in relationship before they got married. Pawan was still married to his first wife then and couldn't tie the knot with Desai till the divorce came through. However, their union was not for keeps and the two divorced after 11 long years. The bond they both shared continues. On her youtube channel, responding to Kalyan fans and their hate for her, Desai once said, "I have been the closest person for Pawan Kalyan as I have stayed with him for 11 years. I have been a very close friend for him even six years after the split. I have seen his political career and I have been part of his career since 1999. We started living together since shooting days of Badri. He used to make notes about the film all through the nights and I used to be awake with him to prepare him tea and other stuffs."

The Pawan fans may not have taken the engagement lightly but Renu has gone ahead with it nonetheless. "My happiness is incomplete without my babies... so happy that I have both of them (the kids) beside me on the day I start a happy phase of my life," read the caption on the picture. Renu also thanked her fans for the best wishes on Twitter. "Thank you all my well-wishers for the beautiful messages," she tweeted along with the pictures.

Desai has kept the identity of her fiancee under wraps. While we think that it's the best decision considering the amount of trolling he will attract once he enters the public domain, but you can't protect someone forever now can you? We suggest Renu let the world know and face all the happy and not so happy comments that social media throws at them. What do you think?