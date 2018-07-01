Renu Desai quits Twitter. Pawan Kalyan's fans to be blamed?

Model turned actress Renu Desai has been in the news of late, thanks to her engagement with a mystery man. We all know Renu Desai is the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan. But leaving everything in past, Renu has moved on and has planned to get hitched again. But unfortunately, Pawan Kalyan's fans are not happy with this decision of hers.

Reena received a lot of backlash on social media for her decision. From threats, trolls to getting abused; Reena had a hard time battling with the menace on social media. And finally, giving up on it, Renu decided to quit social media. Though she did not directly give out the reason why she is giving up on social media, she did express her distress over the negativity around.

Did a right job #RenuDesai👌 Twitter is just a fake world wish you all the success in real world pic.twitter.com/echevIjN8e — MOHAMMED JEELANI (@am_jaanu) June 26, 2018

Sri Reddy, who has been on a mission to attack Pawan Kalyan whenever possible, was asked to comment on this episode to which she said, "She got divorced at a very young age and we are none to talk about the reasons for it, as they are personal. We have no right to talk about her life. But some people have fake accounts on Twitter and they don't even use their photos of their faces on their profiles. Who are they to torture her? She has been bringing up her kids in Pune. Does anyone know what kind of problems she is facing? None? Can anyone extend support, when she falls? No! When you can't help her, why are you interfering in her personal affairs?".

