Revealed: The Nagarjuna-Nani film DevaDas is a remake of this English comedy!

Nagarjuna’s recent outing at the box office, Officer, was a disappointment but the star who chooses his projects rather carefully refuses to give in and is now looking at a comeback with a Rajkumar Hirani style project. Naga will be playing a don in the next and no we don’t mean we are looking at a Munnabhai like film here though the film is confirmed to be a comedy. After attempting a double-hero project with Oopiri in 2016 (an official remake of the French film Les Intouchables) the actor will share his screen time with Nani in DevaDas that releases this September. The film is almost complete and the first poster was launched on Thursday.

This latest film is also an official remake. Directed by Sriram Aditya, DevaDas was first made in 1999. The film we are talking about is the Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal-starrer Analyze This.

Analyze This was based on the story of a don and his psychiatrist, and how their relationship affects the former’s business and the latter’s family. While Nagarjuna will reprise Robert De Niro’s role of the don, Nani plays his doctor. Rashmika Mandanna, who has quickly bagged a couple of projects in Tollywood, plays Nani’s love interest in this one.