RX 100 is the new unexpected Tollywood blockbuster!

RX 100 is a new Telugu film which was released on July 12. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starring debut actors Kartikeya and Payal Rajput in the lead roles, it is a raw and violent love story catered to the youth. The bold promos kindled a lot of pre-release excitement. This film has been received fairly well by the media with some mixed reviews. But the paying public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have lapped it up without any second thoughts.

In just two days, RX 100 has recovered its theatrical investment, bagging a worldwide share of more than Rs. 2.5 crore, and grossing around Rs. 5 crore. This performance has shocked the Tollywood trade and they eventually expect the film to get a share of more than Rs. 10 crore (4 times its investment) and emerge as a massive blockbuster.

Tollywood regularly surprises film buffs with small flicks like Pellichoopulu, Arjun Reddy, Awe and now RX 100. It’s an industry where star-driven, larger than life commercial films like Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu co-exist with these small films.

Meanwhile, the Telugu dubbed version of Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam title Chinna Babu has been kind of overshadowed by this RX 100 wave. But the reviews and audience reports for Chinna Babu are pretty good and the future isn't bleak!