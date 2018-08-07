RX100 actor’s next with THIS noted Kollywood producer!

Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is in the news for all the right reasons of late. His intense love story RX100 went on to become a rage amongst the youth, bringing in lots at the box office. The actor has now signed his next film, which would be directed by TN Krishna of Nuvvu Nenu Prema fame. Reportedly, the director is so taken in with Karthikeya’s performance that he pinged him immediately in order to bring him on board the project.

Interestingly, this film will be produced by Kalaipuli Dhanu, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest producers in the Tamil film industry. He is known for producing many blockbusters including Vijay’s Thuppakki and Theri. Dhanu is currently bankrolling two films with Vikram Prabhu – Thuppakki Munai and 60 Vayadhu Maaniram, and is in final talks to pin down the director for his next production with Dhanush.

The new film would have cinematography by noted cameraman RD Rajasekar, known for his work in films like Ghajini and Iru Mugan.

The team is currently on the prowl for the female lead and the other cast of the film. According to reports, there will be no compromises on the vision of the director, with shoot scheduled to go on floors by September.