Saaho: Prabhas to dabble in double with his latest?

Prabhas, director Sujeeth Reddy and the team of Saaho have just wrapped up a mammoth two-month-long schedule of the film in the Arab city of Abu Dhabi. A majority of the action sequences were shot over this long span of time. Prabhas is said to have impressed the whole unit with his agility in the fight blocks, coming up with a kickass performance overall.

The team will soon be flying to Hyderabad, where the next schedule of the shoot will take place at the Ramoji Film City. According to the latest reports, it is being said that Saaho is a film spanning a period of 40 years, and will see Prabhas playing dual roles of a father and son. The story takes place in the span of 40 years, between 2020 and 2040. Whispers of it being a time-travel are being heard as well.

A short teaser of the film will be launched on the actor’s birthday this year, which falls on the 23rd of October. The team has plans to bring about the audio and the trailer of the film by the first quarter of 2019.

Apart from Prabhas, Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine, with Evelyn Sharma and Kollywood star Arun Vijay too being a part of the cast. Being Prabhas’ immediate film after the humongous success of Baahubali, the expectations are riding high on this action-packed entertainer.