Sai Pallavi rejects Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, might team up with Sekhar Kammula again!

Recently, actress Sai Pallavi was approached for Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ next film. However, reports suggest that she has declined the offer even though it came with a hefty paycheck. Reason being the string of flops that Sai Srinivas has suffered recently, despite them featuring the top lead actresses. And this includes the recent Saakshyam which had Pooja Hegde of Duvvuda Jagganandham fame.

Sources say that Sai Pallavi is hell-bent on her scripts making a mark and is not interested in playing a regular heroine, which is the reason why she has rejected the offer from producer Bellamkonda Suresh, Sai Srinivas' dad.

However, looks like Sai Srinivas' loss has become Sekhar Kammula's gain. If reports are anything to go by, then the director has once again approached Sai Pallavi for his next film, which is touted to be another romantic entertainer. Sekhar has narrated the story to the actress, who is still yet to give her nod. Dhruv Vikram, son of Kollywood star Vikram, is said to play the lead in this film which might be made as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

For now, Sai Pallavi is busy with Padi Padi Leche Manasu and the Suriya starrer NGK. The actress has also wrapped up the commercial entertainer Maari-2, in which she shares the screen with Dhanush.