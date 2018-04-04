Samantha Akkineni: The only South Indian actress with eight 100 crore films

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni is making records. The period drama set in the 1980s and directed by Sukumar released on March 30th, 2018 and in just 4 days has managed to earn a gross collection of over Rs 100 crores. The makers of Rangasthalam and fans of Ram Charan have been celebrating the success while the Telugu film fraternity has lauded the film’s direction.

But besides the big bucks, Rangasthalam stands as a milestone for actor Samantha Akkineni as this puts her once again in the elite club of 100 crores, something no other female South Indian actor has achieved so far. Rangasthalam is Samantha Akkineni’s 8th film to cross the Rs 100 crores line and naturally, the actor is really happy. In fact, she is the fastest to achieve such a landmark milestone, considering Samantha Akkineni has only been in the industry a little over 8 years.

She has been a prominent face in both, Telugu and Tamil cinema. The previous Rs 100 crore films of Samantha Akkineni were Dookudu, Their, 24, Kaththi, Janatha Garage, Attarintiki Daaredhi and Mersal. The actress has comfortable surpassed Anushka Shetty, who has six 100 crore films to her credit including Bhaagamathie.

Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a slew of films this year. She currently has movies like Mahanati, U-Turn, Irumbu Thirai, Super Deluxe and Seema Raja in her kitty. Since these films are also with top actors and directors, one can expect Samantha to have more 100-cr collection feathers in her cap!