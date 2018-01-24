Samantha Akkineni to star in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of U-Turn

Tamil and Telugu remakes of one of the biggest hits of the Kannada film industry is on its way. It was speculated earlier that Samantha Akkineni will play the leading role but there were speculations that Nayanthara might replace her. However, Samantha has now finally confirmed that she will be playing the lead role in both the Tamil and Telugu remakes in a Twitter post.The actress further added in her post that the project will kick off during February. Starring Shraddha Srinath, the remakes are being directed by Pawan Kumar, who helmed the original movie as well that documented the journey of a journalist tracking deaths. U-Turn marked Shraddha’s debut in Kannada. The film was a blockbuster and earned several awards for the Vikram Vedha girl.

2018 ❤️Everything I want !! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms #Uturn #Tamil and #Telugu , produced by Srinivasaa silver screen 🙏🙏 . Thankyou always for your support 🤗🤗 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 24, 2018

Samantha has her plates full in 2018. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Irumbuthirai, her film with Vishal. Besides the actress is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe, the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan, Rangasthalam with Ram Charan and Savithri’s biopic Mahanati.

Recently, a sneak peek of her role from Super Deluxe was unveiled. In a never-seen-before avatar, Samantha as Vaembu created a sensation among her fans. Incidentally, Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for donning offbeat roles is playing a trans-man in the film. Irumbuthirai, which was initially scheduled for a Republic Day release, will now mostly probably release in February or March.