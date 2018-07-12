home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Samantha heaps praise on Nayanthara for the stellar Kolamavu Kokila trailer

First published: July 11, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Author: LMK

Samantha Akkineni Is ruling the roost on Tollywood. The talented babe has broken all pre-set norms that married actresses won't have a successful career after settling down. She has had a fantastic year post-marriage with massive hits like Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai to her credit. She also has other promising films like Seemaraja, Super Deluxe and U-Turn in her kitty.

On the other hand, Nayanthara remains the ‘Lady Superstar’ of the Tamil industry, excellently balancing commercial films with big stars and content-driven female-centric films, in which she is the main draw. Her upcoming releases are Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal. The trailer of Kolamavu Kokila was recently launched to great feedback from a majority of viewers. It promises to be a dark thriller in which Nayan plays a demure young woman who is forced into the dangerous drug peddling world to fend for her family.

Sam seems to have been a little late in catching up with this trailer but she nevertheless made the effort to tweet some sweet things about it earlier in the day.

It's heartening to see this mutual admiration society between two top league South heroines.

