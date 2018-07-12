Samantha heaps praise on Nayanthara for the stellar Kolamavu Kokila trailer

Samantha Akkineni Is ruling the roost on Tollywood. The talented babe has broken all pre-set norms that married actresses won't have a successful career after settling down. She has had a fantastic year post-marriage with massive hits like Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai to her credit. She also has other promising films like Seemaraja, Super Deluxe and U-Turn in her kitty.

On the other hand, Nayanthara remains the ‘Lady Superstar’ of the Tamil industry, excellently balancing commercial films with big stars and content-driven female-centric films, in which she is the main draw. Her upcoming releases are Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal. The trailer of Kolamavu Kokila was recently launched to great feedback from a majority of viewers. It promises to be a dark thriller in which Nayan plays a demure young woman who is forced into the dangerous drug peddling world to fend for her family.

Sam seems to have been a little late in catching up with this trailer but she nevertheless made the effort to tweet some sweet things about it earlier in the day.

I know I am a little late.. the trailer of #Kolamavukokila is outstanding 👏👏 Can’t wait to watch this film . All the very best to this team and #Nayanthara for having balls of steel 🙏🙏 @anirudhofficial #NelsonDilipkumar — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 11, 2018

It's heartening to see this mutual admiration society between two top league South heroines.