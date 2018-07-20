Singer Sunitha on rumours of her second marriage: The news should’ve been avoided

Rumour mills are buzzing big time that Telugu singer, anchor and dubbing artiste Sunitha Upadrashta is tying the knot for the second time over. She will be marrying an IT professional later this year, claim reports. However, that’s completely untrue, states the singer herself.

Sunitha went LIVE on Facebook and addressed these reports directly by saying, “Ever since the media started speculating that I am going to marry an It guy, I have been flooded with messages. The response has been overwhelming. I am glad that many people want me to settle down in life. They have so much affection for me. But let me make it clear. No, I am not getting married at all. I have no such plans as of now.”

She added, “Different websites and channels have been writing the same news. I want to tell my supporters, friends and well-wishers that I am a very private person. Don’t believe any speculations. I don’t need to give any clarification, but since so many messages have been coming, I wanted to speak to you directly. I had never received these many messages even when I won Nandi and Filmfare.”

Finally, she concluded by saying, “You all know that it has been long since I was divorced. The news of second marriage was totally unnecessary. Nobody wrote anything bad about me but the news should have been avoided.”