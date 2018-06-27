home/ entertainment/ tollywood
SIT reveals death threat to Prakash Raj. He hits back with his Tweet

SIT reveals death threat to Prakash Raj. He hits back with his Tweet

First published: June 27, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

In a shocking revelation, the Special Investigation team (SIT) probing into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Benguluru in 2017 has revealed that there were plans to kill actor Prakash Raj too.

But looks like the actor is not threatened by the death threats and has openly spoken against it. He took on Twitter to share his views about the same.

Looks like Prakash is not threatned by the death threats and infact he has become more fierce and aggressive in his opinion.

The Dabangg actor has been openly vocal and opposing the BJP government at the Centre. He had also campaigned against them in Karnataka in past few months. ”. Prakash had also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Gauri Lankesh’s death.

Earlier Prakash made headlines when he spoke against the BJP and said people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are “better actors” than him, and at times he feels like giving his five national awards to them.

Well looks like the actor’s out spoken nature and views have not gone down well with few people.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Actor #death threat #Gauri Lankesh #india #murder #politics #Prakash Raj #SIT

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All