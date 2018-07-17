Superstar Mahesh Babu draws a massive crowd at store launch

Chennai Silks brand ambassador Superstar Mahesh Babu made a public appearance on July 15 at Chennai Silks' new store opening at Kukatpally, Hyderabad and all hell broke loose. A huge number of fans flocked the vicinity of the venue to catch a glimpse of their demi-god. Pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media platforms and the kind of crowd that gathered is astounding. While it’s popular heroines who make appearances at store launches and grab all the eyeballs, this time it was Mahesh who did the honours and boy, he did manage to bring the necessary attention to the brand.

Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up the first schedule of his next film SSMB25, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. This film that was shot in Dehradun will release on April 5, 2019 ahead of Ugadi. It is being planned as the ideal summer entertainer and Mahesh Babu is seen sporting a stubble for this film.

Mahesh is in a good space now after the resounding success of his recent socio-political mass entertainer Bharat Ane Nenu, which came as a relief for the Superstar after a spree of big flops like Aagadu, Brahmotsavam and Spyder.

Mahesh is also set to do films with big directors like Sukumar and SS Rajamouli in the coming years. Fans cannot wait to see the Superstar roaring again.