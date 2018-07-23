Suriya's NGK to not release during Diwali?

After canning some portions without Suriya, the team of NGK will now proceed to the next leg of the shoot, this time with the star. Suriya was not a part of the last schedule as he was away shooting for his other film with K.V.Anand in London. During the upcoming schedule of NGK, a grand action sequence will be shot soon at a newly erected set at Chennai’s Prasad Labs, where the famous slum set of Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran was put up.

With this schedule, a majority of the shoot is expected to be completed for NGK. Director Selvaraghavan and the team will then move onto the extensive post-production work of the film.

The second look poster of NGK was launched on Sunday noon and the full form of the title was also revealed, along with the poster. While NGK is the abbreviated version of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran in Tamil, in Telugu it is Nandha Gopala Krishna.

The second look poster curiously didn’t carry any mention of the already announced Diwali release plan of the film. It must be noted that the first look poster had carried the wordings ‘Diwali 2018’ at its bottom. There are some murmurs in the industry that the release of NGK may be postponed to Christmas for practical reasons, to avoid the Diwali clash with Vijay’s Sarkar.

We hope that the team makes its release plans clear and comes up with an official announcement soon, to avoid any sort of confusion.