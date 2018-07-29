Tamannaah Bhatia to wed soon? Baahubali actress breaks her silence

Tamannaah Bhatia who is pretty successful in the South film industry and has also made her name in Bollywood, has currently been in the news, but not for something we expected! Reports were rife that the Baahubali actress is soon going to tie the knot with a US-based doctor, pretty soon. Yes, there have been incessant rumours floating around that she plans to tie the knot soon in a love-cum-arranged marriage setup.

The actress who has always been private about her personal life was previously linked to cricketer Virat Kohli and former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq in the past. In the wake of these recent reports, the actress finally issued a statement.

She said, “One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband-shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting. The only thing I’m romancing right now are my cinematic endeavours. I really wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s really prejudicial and disrespectful. The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated. I’d like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn’t on the cards yet and all these baseless rumours must be put to rest and is a product of someone’s imagination.” That should put an end to all these speculations.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen and a movie titled Naa…Nuvve.