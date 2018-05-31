Tamannaah-starrer Queen remake finally finds a director. Find out who

The Telugu remake of Queen has faced several setbacks. The film went on floors last year. But, it was put on hold in the month of April after the director Neelakanta opted out of the film following creative differences with Tamannaah. He eventually went on to leave the project entirely. While actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind was handed over the project initially, latest reports say that Prasanth Varma has been brought in as a replacement for Neelakanta.

Prasanth is known for his terrific debut film Awe. The makers of the film passed a statement on Wednesday announcing that Prasanth has already started shooting for the film.

Popular faces Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal will be playing Kangana Ranaut in the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively, while the film’s Kannada and Malayam versions will see Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan.

Speaking about the film, Kajal told Hindustan Times last year that she would be adding her own touch to the role. “The makers of the film and I are very clear that we want to adapt Queen to Southern sensibilities, and do it our own way. While the script will essentially remain the same, the treatment will be personalised. I will also add my own touch to the role,” she said.

The original Hindi film Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl and had Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Kangana played the character of a young girl, who goes on her honeymoon to Paris, after being dumped by her fiancé, played by Rajkummar Rao.

Let’s see if the magic of Queen would prevail in all the other remakes.