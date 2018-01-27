Telugu actor Nani survives car accident after his car rams into electric pole

Tollywood actor Nani had a close shave in a car accident that took place at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area in the wee hours of Friday. The actor suffered minor injuries after his Toyota Innova car rammed into an electric pole in Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 after the driver reportedly dozed off behind the wheel.

A case against Nani’s driver, Srinivas, has been booked under Section 3 of Prevention Of Damage To Public Property Act. The duo was traveling from Jubilee Hills to Gachibowli after a shoot. The driver is under investigation.

Sub-Inspector Naresh from the Jubilee Hills police station was quoted as saying, "The accident occurred around 4.30 am on Friday when the SUV driven by Srinivas with Nani in the backseat, rammed into an electric pole. Fortunately, the airbags installed in the car saved their lives and the impact of the crash was reduced."

I’m okay :)

Just a few bruises here and there ..

Small break from the Yudham ..

Will be back in action in a week! — Nani (@NameisNani) January 26, 2018

Nani who suffered minor bruises took to Twitter to assure his fans about his condition. He is currently shooting for Krishnarjuna Yuddham which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens banners. The actor is taking a one week break as of now. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie features actors Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir playing the leading ladies. Krishnarjuna Yuddham, where Nani plays dual roles of Krishna and Arjuna, has been majorly shot in Prague, Europe, and the Czech Republic, and is expected to hit the screens on April 12. The team released the first look of Krishna and Arjun on January 14 and January 15.

Nani made his acting debut with the 2008 release Ashta Chamma. He had starred in blockbusters like Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy etc. The actor was last seen in Middle-Class Abbayi (MCA), which released in December during Christmas holidays.