Telugu actor Samrat Reddy arrested for trespassing, stealing and damaging his wife’s house

Telugu film actor Samrat Reddy was arrested on Monday evening, 29th January after his wife, Harshita Reddy filed a complaint against him in Madhapur Police Station, reported The Times of India. The actor was accused of trespassing, theft and causing damage to her flat in Nectar Gardens, Madhapur. This is not the first time that Samrat is facing legal action. The actor, who played Anushka's husband in Panchakshari, was accused of dowry harassment and attempting to murder his wife last December. Harshita lodged a complaint and a case was booked at Rajendra Nagar Police station under section 498 A (cruelty against wife) and section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

In an interview given to The Times of India, Sub Inspector Manmadha Rao, the investigating officer of the case said, “The accused barged into his wife's apartment on January 20th and stole some valuable items and destroyed some of her belongings.”

“His wife, who was out of town returned home on January 26 and found that her house had been broken into. She filed a complaint on January 26, and on the very same day, we filed an FIR. The investigations revealed that he had indeed barged in, so we took him into custody,” he added.

The couple, who got married in 2015, were not on talking terms for quite some time. The same report quoted K Narayana Reddy, Sub Inspector of Rajendranagar police station, saying, “It was sometime in April last year that the couple started having differences and have been living separately for a while. Their parents tried to make peace between them but to no avail. After the talks failed, Harshita filed a case, which is still under investigation.”

The Madhapur Police has filed a case under section 448, 427, 380 and 201 which will be coupled with the earlier charges in section 498 A and Section 307 filed in Rajendranagar police station. The officials informed the press that the accused was to be produced on Tuesday, January 30 at the Miyapur court.