Telugu actor Sri Reddy strips to protest against exploitation, harassment of local female artistes

On Saturday, April 7 Telugu TV presenter-turned-film actress Sri Reddy stripped to protest outside the Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) headquarters ‘Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce’ in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. She alleged that she has been sexually exploited by many Telugu producers and directors and vowed not to budge until she got a solution.

According to a report by The Times of India, Reddy also highlighted the dearth of roles for Telugu actresses in the industry and insisted that the Telugu filmmakers are importing actresses from Mumbai and Chennai. As a result, local talent is pushed into the vicious circle of sexual exploitation.

She also said that she has been sexually exploited in the past. “They see the videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek roles,” quoted The Times of India report.

Feeling helpless, Reddy could not find any other means to gather the attention of authorities. She also that said she would continue the protest until the film producers realise the scenario.

On April 2, Reddy had also posted on social networking site Facebook to express her desire to meet chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss this despicable trend in the Tollywood. She threatened to go nude in public if the chief minister decides to ignore her request.