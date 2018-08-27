Telugu Amar Akbar Anthony gets release date!

With Ileana D'Cruz and Ravi Teja starring in lead roles, the upcoming Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony has finally gotten a release date: 5th October, 2018. The film reunites actor Ravi Teja and director Srinu Vaitala for the fourth time. The duo had previously created magic on screen in films such as Nee Kosam (1999), Venky (2004) and Dubai Seenu (2007). The film also marks the Baadshaho actor - Ileana D'Cruz's return to Tollywood after a long hiatus. D'Cruz has a thriving Bollywood career, and this film will only add accolades to the Raid actor's filmography. Here's the first look of the film, tweeted out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Ravi Teja - Ileana D'Cruz - Sunil... First look poster of #Telugu film #AmarAkbarAnthony... Directed by Sreenu Vaitla... Music by Thaman... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers... 5 Oct 2018 release... #AmarAkbarAnthonyFL pic.twitter.com/IUUtSRQHd2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

In the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in the titular roles of Amar, Akbar, and Anthony, respectively. While we await more details about Ileana D'Cruz's role, it is noteworthy that she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for the Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. Due to scheduling issues, Anu Emmanuel (who was initially signed in as the female lead) opted out of the project in May 2018, paving the way for Ileana D'Cruz.

While the film's principal photography began in April, 2018, in New York, Amar Akbar Anthony's pre-production began in June 2017. Written and directed by Srinu Vaitala, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri under the banner: Mythri Movie Makers.​