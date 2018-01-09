Telugu remake of ‘2 States’ to feature actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani?

A Telugu remake of Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘2 States’ is on board which will be directed by debutante Venkat Reddy. He has earlier assisted eminent Tollywood filmmakers and one of them being VV Vinayak. Adivi Sesh will play the lead role in the remake which showcases a young cast and crew. The movie will be bankrolled by MLV Sathya Narayana.

The makers haven’t yet revealed the complete cast and crew of the film. But, it is being said that Shivani, the daughter of actor Rajasekhar may be roped in to play the leading actress in the film. Shivani has been assisting her mother, Jeevitha Rajasekhar in their production work lately. With these reports of Shivani being signed on for the Telugu remake of ‘2 States’, the debut for the young lady may happen very soon.

It was earlier reported in media outlets that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya would be playing the lead role. However, latest reports confirm that Adivi Sesh has given his go ahead and will soon start shooting for it. In a recent media interaction, a source close to the actor had recently said, “A completely new team has come together for the film. Debutant Venkat Reddy, who was associated with V.V. Vinayak for several years, has been roped in to helm the film, while Midhun Chaitanya and Madhu Srinivas are working on the film’s screenplay. Sesh will be cast as a Telugu boy who falls in love with a North Indian girl. The team plans to begin shooting sometime in late February or early March.”

It’s being said that he is also actively involving himself in the pre-production work of the Telugu remake of ‘2 States’. An official announcement confirming the remake is expected to be made soon.