home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Telugu star Akhil ‘s Instagram will make you fall for the chocolaty guy!

Telugu star Akhil ‘s Instagram will make you fall for the chocolaty guy!

First published: July 04, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

One look at Nagarjuna, even in his late fifties, and the ladies can go swooning. However, we are not here to talk about Nagarjuna or even his sexiness. Instead, we are here to talk and rave about someone who shares the same gene pool; his younger son, Akhil Akkineni. All of 24, the lad is already a star and a favourite among the female audience.

So on that note, here are a few pictures of the young star to make your day a brighter one.

He approves the hat, and we approve his cuteness

First time I came across an Indian sports hat as cool as this. The perfect fit for the perfect sportsman king kohli himself. Thanks so much for the cool hats @neweraindia #neweraindia ✌🏻😎✌🏻

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

He is surely oozing hotness in this black Manish Malhotra outfit

What a fun night it was. Thanks again to the guys at @gqindia for bringing your style with you to Hyderabad. I happened to look like that only because of one man @manishmalhotra05 ! Thanks Manish I really did feel all dapper thanks to you. And ofcourse a few of my favourites made it that night too :) .... @iamvikramprabhu @aditiraohydari

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

GQ surely tapped the cuteness of Akhil in this one

Hi everyone, I'm pumped to announce that GQ India is coming to Hyderabad! That's right, I'm spending my Friday night in style with some cool people ! GQ is coming to Hyderabad! @gqindia #GQIndia #GQ10 #GQBarNight #Nightlife #Hyderabad

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

We don’t have any ‘darr’ for Akhil has achieved ‘jeet’ in these pictures

Gaming after so long at the #DewArena gaming truck! Loved it! Thanks @Mountaindewin for calling me over and hats off on the great initiative. Guys, if you haven’t yet, check out India’s largest eSports Championship – Dew Arena. Head over to dewarena.com & register. #StreetFighter #RocketLeague #Dota #CSGO 🎮🕹

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

These cousins are making us hyperventilate. Akhil + Rana = HOTNESS

We are on our way ! To the US of A ! #HELLOUSA

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

The sun, the sea, and this charming lad

Talk about a beautiful sunset! #heavenonearth #magiclight #throwbacktogoodtimes

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

This is one lucky Queen B, and we are losing our heart to both of them in this one

With my Queen B. #Khaleesi

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

This is exactly our reaction on seeing Akhil’s pictures

Thank you guys I felt so good performing in your outfit ! Cheers. @niharikabhasinkhan21 (@get_repost) ・・・ @akkineniakhil at #siima2017 in @pawansachdeva22 ...#stylefiles with NBK team member @protyushhh #mensfashion #akhilakineni #

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

What’s better than Akhil? Akhil’s abs *winks*

Winding down with an ab work out. Strong core really makes action easier💪🏻. Annoyed right now that the RCB vs SRH game is delayed by rain:(

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

He can look just as deadly in suits

Thank you guys for making look classier than I thought I could. Never imagined myself in a white tuxedo. Felt great in it. Cheers #Repost @yasminqurash with @repostapp ・・・ @akkineniakhil for IIFA in @raamzofficial styled by @niharika69 #mensfashion #menwithstyle #blackandwhite #classic #luxuryfashion #fashion #instastyle thank you @raamzofficial and @ceejey777 for your help

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

He can be dashing while being all desi

Thanks @shantanunikhil for the incredible outfit. Loved it ! Best part was it was so comfortable. Cheers #iifautsavam2017

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

Aaaaand we save the best for the last… When Ranveer met Akhil

Ranveer you crazy beauty ! Thanks for the love brother. Catch u soon. Btw your hair was perfect, haha ! @ranveersingh #rockstar

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

Aren’t you losing your heart to this one? Because we surely are.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Akkineni Akhil #Entertainment #hot #Instagram #pictures #tollywood

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All