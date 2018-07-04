Telugu star Akhil ‘s Instagram will make you fall for the chocolaty guy!

One look at Nagarjuna, even in his late fifties, and the ladies can go swooning. However, we are not here to talk about Nagarjuna or even his sexiness. Instead, we are here to talk and rave about someone who shares the same gene pool; his younger son, Akhil Akkineni. All of 24, the lad is already a star and a favourite among the female audience.
So on that note, here are a few pictures of the young star to make your day a brighter one.He approves the hat, and we approve his cuteness
He is surely oozing hotness in this black Manish Malhotra outfit
First time I came across an Indian sports hat as cool as this. The perfect fit for the perfect sportsman king kohli himself. Thanks so much for the cool hats @neweraindia #neweraindia ✌🏻😎✌🏻
GQ surely tapped the cuteness of Akhil in this one
What a fun night it was. Thanks again to the guys at @gqindia for bringing your style with you to Hyderabad. I happened to look like that only because of one man @manishmalhotra05 ! Thanks Manish I really did feel all dapper thanks to you. And ofcourse a few of my favourites made it that night too :) .... @iamvikramprabhu @aditiraohydari
We don’t have any ‘darr’ for Akhil has achieved ‘jeet’ in these pictures
Hi everyone, I'm pumped to announce that GQ India is coming to Hyderabad! That's right, I'm spending my Friday night in style with some cool people ! GQ is coming to Hyderabad! @gqindia #GQIndia #GQ10 #GQBarNight #Nightlife #Hyderabad
These cousins are making us hyperventilate. Akhil + Rana = HOTNESS
Gaming after so long at the #DewArena gaming truck! Loved it! Thanks @Mountaindewin for calling me over and hats off on the great initiative. Guys, if you haven’t yet, check out India’s largest eSports Championship – Dew Arena. Head over to dewarena.com & register. #StreetFighter #RocketLeague #Dota #CSGO 🎮🕹
The sun, the sea, and this charming lad
This is one lucky Queen B, and we are losing our heart to both of them in this one
Talk about a beautiful sunset! #heavenonearth #magiclight #throwbacktogoodtimes
This is exactly our reaction on seeing Akhil’s pictures
What’s better than Akhil? Akhil’s abs *winks*
Thank you guys I felt so good performing in your outfit ! Cheers. @niharikabhasinkhan21 (@get_repost) ・・・ @akkineniakhil at #siima2017 in @pawansachdeva22 ...#stylefiles with NBK team member @protyushhh #mensfashion #akhilakineni #
He can look just as deadly in suits
Winding down with an ab work out. Strong core really makes action easier💪🏻. Annoyed right now that the RCB vs SRH game is delayed by rain:(
He can be dashing while being all desi
Thank you guys for making look classier than I thought I could. Never imagined myself in a white tuxedo. Felt great in it. Cheers #Repost @yasminqurash with @repostapp ・・・ @akkineniakhil for IIFA in @raamzofficial styled by @niharika69 #mensfashion #menwithstyle #blackandwhite #classic #luxuryfashion #fashion #instastyle thank you @raamzofficial and @ceejey777 for your help
Aaaaand we save the best for the last… When Ranveer met Akhil
Thanks @shantanunikhil for the incredible outfit. Loved it ! Best part was it was so comfortable. Cheers #iifautsavam2017
Aren’t you losing your heart to this one? Because we surely are.
Ranveer you crazy beauty ! Thanks for the love brother. Catch u soon. Btw your hair was perfect, haha ! @ranveersingh #rockstar