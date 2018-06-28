Temper, Adhurs, Yamadonga – Times when Jr NTR nailed it on screen

Tollywood star Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Jr NTR) has entertained us with his phenomenal acting and dancing skills for over a decade now. Like many actors, he too gets in the skin of every character that he plays, but what's noteworthy about him is his choice of films. He has made sure to select some challenging roles that he has played with utmost brilliance. It is these roles that have helped him evolve as an actor and performer. Here's taking a look at some of the best performances by Jr NTR.

Student No. 1

Jr NTR collaborated with SS Rajamouli, who made his directorial debut with this film, which was based on the increasing unprofessional doctors. The film turned out to be a major success in 2001. The fact that it had a 100-day run says it all. It was Jr NTR's performance that was highly appreciated.

Simhadri

He collaborated with Rajamouli yet again with 2003 film Simhadri. And Jr NTR was just a 19-year-old when he starred in this film, in which he played an orphan and good-hearted lad who takes care of his adopter and his family. Everyone who saw the film couldn't stop raving about the range of expressions that he displayed in the movie.

Yamadonga

This film was a famous fantasy comedy directed, yet again by SS Rajamouli. This was the director's sixth film. NTR was a complete joy to watch in this film as Raja, a crooked thief, who creates chaos in Yamlok and challenges Yamraj himself.

Temper

Jr NTR played the role of a corrupt police officer who earns money using his power. Director Puri Jagannadh handed a very powerful role to Jr NTR. And now Rohit Shetty is making an unofficial Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Can't wait to see if Ranveer will be able to do what Jr NTR did.

Adhurs

This action comedy is one of the biggest mass entertainers for the actor. Jr NTR was seen in a double role, and it was no ordinary feat as they both were contrasting characters. But he perfectly pulled off the role of Chari, a young brahmin with a loudmouth and a much quieter and deadlier Narasimha.

Jr NTR, we bow down to you and your entertaining performances.