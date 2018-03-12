The Vision of Bharat: Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu first teaser is out

The first teaser of upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is finally out. Directed by Siva Koratala, the movie features Superstar Mahesh Babu as a Cheief Minister of a state for the first time in his career. The teaser titled The Vision of Bharat, showcases Prince Mahesh donning a stylish look and some intense dialogues. The political drama will have Mahesh Babu as the central character and talks about the oath he takes as a CM and the challenges that he faces while in power.

Bharath Ane Nenu also features Tamil actor Sarath Kumar as Mahesh Babu's father. Actress Kiara Advani makes her Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharath Ane Nenu. "The makers really liked her work in the Dhoni biopic and roped her in. She is thrilled to be part of the project," a source from the film's unit told news agency IANS in June. Kiara has earlier worked in Bollywood films like Fugly, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Machine.

Actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj and Yashpal Sharma will also be seen playing pivotal roles in Bharat Ane Nenu. The music of the movie is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed tracks for all the films directed Siva Koratala till date.

Earlier the filmmakers had revealed an audio of Bharat’s first oath in the form of an audio clip and teaser posters of the movie. Bharat Ane Nenu is expected to release in April. This is Mahesh Babu's second film with Koratala Siva. He earlier directed Mahesh Babu in 2015 film Srimanthudu.