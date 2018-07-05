These pictures of STR with director Ike's son are next level adorable

Ever since director Venkat Prabhu announced that his next film would star STR, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eager to know the title, genre and tagline of this film, to be produced by Suresh Kamatchi. In a recent interview, VP was asked how he sees STR's controversial image and reports that he doesn't stick to time which shooting for his films.

"I and STR have travelled a long way as brothers; we share a good understanding. Whatever he says becomes a controversy, that's how it is. I think I won't be having any problems working with him. I'm ready to state that the film will be a summer 2019 release. He has a huge fan base and I'm looking forward to starting this film. Also, this is the first time that I've announced my new film before the release of my current film (Party)," he was quoted.

STR meanwhile is making a lot of public appearances of late, at events associated with his family and friends. Recently, he was spotted at the birthday party of 'Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thora' director Ike's son. The adorable pictures of STR holding the baby boy are going viral. Ike is known to be a very close childhood friend of STR.