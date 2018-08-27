image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
This actor is gutted after missing out on Geetha Govindam!

tollywood

This actor is gutted after missing out on Geetha Govindam!

Siddarth SrinivasSiddarth Srinivas   August 27 2018, 3.20 pm
back
Allu Aravindallu sirishGeetha GovindamVijay Deverakonda
nextMani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer is repeat-worthy and star-studded!
ALSO READ

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?