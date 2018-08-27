This actor is gutted after missing out on Geetha Govindam!

Geetha Govindam’s blockbuster success has catapulted Vijay Deverakonda into the next league of heroes. The film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, with towering demands at the ticket counters even now. Especially in the USA, it has breached into the $2 million club, becoming the 12th Telugu film to achieve this feat.

It surely does look like Allu Aravind and the entire production team are extremely happy with the success of the film, but there is a sad face in the unit too. According to reports in the industry, his son Allu Sirish had come across the script of the film in its early stages and was very interested to be a part of the project. Having worked with director Parasuram Petla in Srirastu Subhamastu already – it did look like a possibility.

But then, the director wanted an alternative actor who would breathe excitement and life into the role of his protagonist and ended his search with Vijay Deverakonda. This action, in turn, has turned out to be a fruitful one.

This is now the second downer for Allu Sirish after he found his way out of director KV Anand’s Tamil biggie with Suriya and Mohanlal earlier this year. The actor cited unavailability of dates with his upcoming film ABCD and was eventually replaced by Arya.