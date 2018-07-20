This popular actor opts out of Suriya 37

Popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish had earlier committed to the upcoming film starring Suriya. The film will be directed by K.V.Anand and produced by Lyca Productions. It also features Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani and Prem Kumar in prominent roles. Arya was also later added on to the cast, giving rise to rumours that he had taken Allu Sirish's place in the film. But there was no official clarification from the team regarding Arya replacing Sirish.

Now Sirish himself has come out clean and posted a note on his official Twitter handle stating that he has opted out of the film. "Hello everyone. This is to let you all know about my part in Suriya 37. My dates required for the film were clashing with my other film ABCD. The shoot dates could not be rescheduled because of the logistics involved. Keeping in mind the best interest of both the films, I volunteered to step down from the role. And the director KV Anand sir too has understood the issue and accepted my decision. I was really looking forward to being a part of this film but will have to let go. I thank KV sir, Suriya sir and Lyca Productions for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project. My best wishes always to the whole team. Hoping to work with this beautiful team sometime in the future," reads his post.

So now we can infer that Arya has indeed taken Sirish's place in the film. The first schedule of 'Suriya 37' was recently completed in London.