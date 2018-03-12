Tolly stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan all set to kick off SS Rajamouli’s next?

Tollywood stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja were photographed at the airport as they were leaving for the US. This was a part of a pre-production work that is ongoing for their next film with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. While not much known about the purpose of the actor’s visit to the US, there are rumours that Rajamouli has planned a special photo shoot for the actors in Los Angeles.

NTR and Ram Charan who are going to commence their next films in the direction of Trivikram and Boyapati respectively have left for USA to participate in a spl photo shoot for @ssrajamouli 's movie. It will be done in LA. pic.twitter.com/RFhZkMpCOK — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) March 7, 2018

After the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion last year, the director kept the media and fans wondering about his upcoming projects. Earlier it was reported that he will be working with producer DVV Danayya for his next film. Along with the details of the cast and crew, an official confirmation by the producer is awaited. There are rumours of Rajamouli considering stars such as Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh for the multi-starrer.

Rajamouli has worked on separate films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Rajamouli and Jr NTR had in fact, began their careers in the Telugu film industry in 2001 with Student No. 1. Some of Jr NTR’s most popular film was directed by Rajamouli.

With Magadheera in 2009, Rajamouli got a big break from Ram Charan.

There were speculations earlier that Rajamouli will be working on an ambitious project called Mahabharata following the release of Baahubali 2. However, the rumours were quashed by him. “Making Mahabharata is my ambition. But, it will take at least 10 years for me to gain the experience and technology that will allow me to bring my vision of that story on the big screen,” he told media outlets.