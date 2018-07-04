Trisha gets onto the EdgeWalk in Toronto, bags her dose of adrenaline

Actress Trisha is always up for a challenge. Whenever she's on an overseas trip, Trisha has made it a point to try out a new adventure. Right from white water rafting, deep sea diving, and skiing – the actress has tried it all. And now, Trisha has attempted the EdgeWalk in Toronto, an attraction where participants in harness and suits can go around the 356m-high CN tower, one of the tallest towers in the region. Trisha couldn’t stop but glee at the sight of the city from a dizzying height such as this, an adventure which she would not forget forever.

The actress’ next release will be the horror thriller Mohini, in which she has the central role, playing a chef abroad. Bollywood actor Jacky Bhagnani has paired up with her in this film which is written and directed by Ramana Madhesh. Apart from Mohini, she also has the NH4 remake Garjanai in hand. Not just women-centric films, Trisha has done Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Aravind Swamy, the release of which is around the corner. She also has 96 where she plays the lead heroine opposite Vijay Sethupathy.