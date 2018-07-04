Trisha’s replacement in Chiyaan Vikram’s Saamy Square found

The shoot of Chiyaan Vikram’s Saamy Square, a film directed by Hari, was recently completed. The film is targetting an August-end release date which may either be 24th or 31st. Keerthy Suresh is the lead heroine while Trisha was also supposed to play a small role in the film, reprising her character from the first part which released way back in 2003. Trisha opted out of the film due to supposed creative differences with the director. The producers were still optimistic that they could get her to complete her portions in the film but in vain.

It has now come to our notice that Aishwarya Rajesh has taken Trisha’s place in the film and has also completed her portions in the film. Her look in the film has been released through a couple of stills that feature her in a very homely, traditional avatar. Aishwarya is also a part of Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram and has a host of other noteworthy films like Vada Chennai, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Lakshmi, and Kanaa in her kitty.

The teaser of Saamy Square which was released recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. The trailer was popular for being over-the-top and loud. The songs are keenly awaited now.