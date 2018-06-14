US investigators unveil high-end Tollywood sex racket

Another sex scandal clouds the Tollywood film industry. After the casting couch scandal involving Sri Reddy, a sex racket involving female actresses from Tollywood has been busted. These actresses were advertised for being sex workers across US.

A Chicago-based couple of Indian origin has been accused of running the high-end racket that was luring female actors and advertising them at events at the US. Chicago Tribune reports that the investigation was based on a 42-page complaint filed in the US District Court in Chicago. The accused were identified as Kishan Modugumudi alias Sreeraj Chonnupatti (34) and his wife Chandra, who were pushing actresses into prostitution. Furthermore, the couple was also accused of harassing the victims.

The case came into light after the investigators found a note written by the main victim to the accused couple, pleading not to harass her anymore and to leave her alone. Investigations further revealed that the victims were forced to stay in dingy apartments, waiting for their ‘dates’ and the couple charged their ‘clients’ up to $3,ooo for the sexual encounters.

When the police raided Kishan and Chandra's house, they found about 70 condoms in different zip lock bags, and a ledger maintained by Chandra, which had details of the actresses and the sexual acts they performed.

The accused couple’s two children were shifted to the custody of child welfare officials in Virginia, since they have not been allowed to procure bail.