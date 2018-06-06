Verdict is out! Supreme Court refuses the stall Rajinikanth’s Kaala

The fate of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala has just been decided. The Supreme Court has ruled out its verdict and has refused to stall the release of the film. A vacation bench comprising of Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain the plea of the petitioner, a scriptwriter named K S Rajashekaran, who accused the makers of using his original writing without his permission.

The writer had demanded an injunction on this film, but the bench refused to uphold the scriptwriter’s plea by stating, “You want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released.”

Further the film also faced hurdles as the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC) had said the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state due to Rajinikanth's alleged views on the Cauvery dispute, demanding release of water to Tamil Nadu as per Supreme Court’s direction. The protestors even threatened to vandalise the theatres if the film is released.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the customary celebrations that take place at Aurora Talkies before a Rajinikanth film hits the screens have been shifted to Carnival cinemas.

Kaala is slated to hit the screens on June 7.