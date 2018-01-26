Veteran Bengali actress Supriya Devi passes away at 85

The veteran Bengali film actress Supriya Devi died of a severe cardiac arrest at her residence in south Kolkata early on Friday, IANS reported. She was 85 and is survived by her daughter. "She felt unwell around 6.20 am. She was in the bathroom. When doctors arrived, they declared her dead," one of her relatives told the media.

Supriya Devi was born on 1933 in Mitkina in erstwhile Burma (now Myanmar). As a child, she acted in plays directed by her father. She made her film debut with Uttam Kumar-starrer Basu Parivar in 1952. She again acted opposite matinee idol Kumar in Sonar Harin in 1959. She was known for her work over five decades that includes classics like Chowringhee, Bagh Bandi Khela and Meghe Dhaka Tara. Her portrayal of Neeta in Ritwik Ghatak's 1960 Bengali film Megha Dhaka Tara was appreciated by both viewers and critics. She also acted opposite Dharmendra in her Bollywood debut Begaana in 1963. She received the Padma Shri and West Bengal government's highest civilian award Banga Vibhushan as well as the Filmfare East Lifetime Achievement Award.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her condolences to the family and fondly remembered the actress.

Very saddened at the passing of legendary actress of Bengal, Supriya Chowdhury (Debi) . We will fondly remember her through her films. Condolences to her family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2018

Expressing grief at the demise of Supriya Devi, Bengal’s legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee said they had together been in films for many decades. He acted with her in Jodi Jantem besides many others. Veteran actress and Supriya Devi's contemporary Sabitri Chattopadhyay said, "I cannot believe this news. We regularly talked over phone."

West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay visited Supriya Devi's residence to pay last tribute and said arrangements were being made on behalf of the state government for the last rites.