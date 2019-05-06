Veteran singer S Janaki undergoes surgery for hip fracture

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 8.00 pm May 06 2019, 8.00 pm

S Janaki, who is known as the nightingale of South India, had to undergo surgery after she accidentally slipped and suffered a fracture in her waist. This unfortunate incident happened while she was entering the house during her visit to a friend's place. The 81-year-old singer was discharged after the surgery and has been advised to take rest. Speaking to the media she said: “I accidentally fell down while entering the house. I have been operated upon. I will rest for a few days in Mysuru.”

She also stated, “People of Kannada naadu (Karnataka state) love me a lot. With their love and prayers I will always be fine. My fans are like my children and they have prayed for my welfare. I thank them and the doctors and nurses who looked after me.” According to reports Dr Nitin, who did the surgery, had confirmed that she had suffered a hip fracture and that she will be able to walk properly after 3 weeks of rest.

S Janaki hails from Andhra Pradesh and she started singing for movies in 1956. She ruled the Industry with her voice for more than six decades. Her last ever public performance was held at an amphitheatre of Manasaganothri in Mysuru on October 28, 2017. The veteran singer has wowed the audience throughout her career and needless to say he has a huge fan base. Many were immensely upset to hear she won’t be performing publicly anymore. We hope she has a speedy recovery and is fit as a fiddle in no time!