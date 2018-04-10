Vijay Deverakonda goes vintage in his first look poster from Savitri biopic

The makers of the much awaited Savitri biopic, titled Mahanati, have now unveiled the first look of Vijay Deverakonda from the film. The actor will be seen essaying a character named Vijay Antony and his charming retro look seems to be perfect for the period drama. But what really caught our attention is the vintage camera that can be seen hanging in Vijay’s neck.

The iconic Savitri was one of the biggest female stars in South Indian cinema in the 60s. Mahanati will trace her life focusing on the rise and fall of the yesteryear actor who was married to Gemini Ganesan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh as the late legendary and veteran actress. While Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as Gemini Ganesan. The post-production work of the film is currently underway and recently Dulquer even dubbed for his portions in the film. This film will be his debut in Telugu cinema. Samantha Akkineni will be seen a playing crucial role in the movie. The makers of Mahanati had recently released the look of Samantha Akkineni from the film and it created huge excitement around the film for the Telugu audience.

Produced by Swapna Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, Mahanati also features Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu and Bhanu Priya among many others. Mahanati is slated to release worldwide on May 9, 2018.